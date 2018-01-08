Residents of downtown Murfreesboro grow concerned about crime

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – People who live near downtown Murfreesboro are concerned about crime.

Some homeowners said as the city grows, they are seeing more incidents in their neighborhood.

Downtown Murfreesboro is one of those areas that so desirable, people are paying big dollars for homes. Once one goes on the market, it’s usually gone in days, but the criminal element remains.

“Downtown Murfreesboro right now is some of the most, highest demand property in Murfreesboro, according to some of my realtor friends,” said resident Bobby Turman.

Turman has lived in the area off and on for 25 years and on E. Burton Street for the past three. In that short period of time, he’s seen his share of problems.

“We’ve had vehicles broken into twice, we’ve had items stolen from the back porch, and we’ve had people try to break-in,” Turman told News 2.

He said he believes more crime is coming to the area because of a shift in population.

“In my opinion, there is more crime downtown now than there ever has been,” Turman said. “I think a lot of that has to do with increased density, not just in downtown but in Rutherford County.”

Turman often looks at crime maps of his neighborhood through CrimeMapping.com. Keep in mind this map is not to scale, so some of the crimes appear to be closer than they are.

“All of your red dots that you have here are drug violations, the orange dots which is quite a few are vandalism or property crimes,” Turman said while looking at the map.

But what is the answer?

“The answer is community involvement, first and foremost,” Turman said. “You know, more policing helps, but it’s not the answer. There is no one thing that’s the answer.”

He went on to say he believes Neighborhood Watches are a great tool, but the biggest thing is being proactive in your community.

“Know who your neighbors are, make an effort to know the officers who are in your ward that patrol your area, and if you see something, say something,” Turman explained.

He and his wife, who is an artist, are not planning on going anywhere anytime soon despite crime downtown.

“I’m still not going anywhere because I don’t let crime dictate where I live. I’m here to stay,” he said.

Many downtown dwellers think landlords should charge higher rent to keep the criminal element out, but they said one challenge already is affordable housing.

Some neighbors told News 2 the vetting process of who is renting, such as using background checks, could be part of the solution.

News 2 reached out to Murfreesboro police who said they have officers assigned to the downtown area, but they also have Directed Patrol Units assigned as needed.