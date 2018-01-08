Police investigate armed robbery attempt at Donelson Mapco

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating after two suspects tried to rob a Donelson gas station at gunpoint late Sunday night.

It happened just before midnight at the Mapco located at 465 Donelson Pike.

Metro police said one man with a white bandana over his face walked into the store and waited for customers already at the counter to leave.

Once they left, an accomplice also wearing a white bandana entered the store and pulled out a silver handgun as he approached the counter.

When the clerk reached for an alarm button, both men ran from the store toward Allen Road.

No one was injured during the robbery attempt.

Police described the first man who entered the store as 5 feet 8 inches tall, wearing blue jeans and denim jacket. The gunman is about 6 feet tall and wore blue jeans, a camo jacket with an orange baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.