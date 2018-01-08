Most Wanted: Lebanon man accused violating parole with aggravated assault

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Entered into the National Crime Information Center database, Edgar Eugene Bennett is listed as having “anger issues” and weapons.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, the 42-year-old is wanted for violation of probation for domestic and aggravated assault.

The department said Bennett violated his probation when he was arrested for another domestic assault on October 15, 2017.

He has several prior arrests in Wilson and Montgomery County. His previous charges include kidnapping, vandalism and a couple of DUIs.

Bennett stands at 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs in at close to 180 pounds. His last known address is in Lebanon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at 615-444-1412 ext. 268.