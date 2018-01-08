Metro Codes meets with owners after 83 homes built too close in The Nations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 80 homes may have been built too close together in a Nashville neighborhood.

The Metro Nashville Codes Administration met with those anxious homeowners in the Nations Monday night.

Back in December, a neighbor called Metro Codes saying a home was being built too close to her property line. Upon inspection, codes found out there were 83 homes that may have been built too close together and may even encroach on their neighbors’ property lines.

“I’ve tried not to think about it as much just because right now there’s nothing we can do,” said homeowner Andy Davis.

Davis has lived in one of the homes since 2016. He found out his home might be in violation just last month.

Davis told News 2 he’s worried a fix will mean part of his home will have to be rebuilt.

“I’m afraid I’m going to lose a little bit of the house I paid for,” he said.

Metro Codes admits a mistake was made by one their inspectors, who has since been pulled out of the field. By the time the error was discovered, the homes were built and the majority were lived in.

“We didn’t get a lot of answers, but I think that’s because the Codes Department don’t necessarily have the answers yet,” said Matt with The Nations Neighborhood Association.

He didn’t want us to use his last name. “I think we got to stay on them,” he added.

He said and his neighbors have been concerned with how fast homes are being built and wonders if codes is staying on top of everything.

“You need to have neighborhood standards and we need to hold the developers to them,” he said. “I think this will send a message that the developers are being watched, they’re being inspected properly and everything from here on out has to be built perfectly to code.”

Metro Codes says it will send out letters to the thirteen developers who built the homes asking them to survey their properties so they can tell how much the homes encroaching on the neighboring properties.

Codes says nothing like this has ever happened before in Nashville, and there is no indication it’s a problem elsewhere in the city.