Man stabbed during fight in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured early Monday morning when he was stabbed during a fight in East Nashville.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. near South 10th Street and Woodland Street.

Metro police told News 2 a 29-year-old man was stabbed in his side during a fight with a man he did not know prior.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. No suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.