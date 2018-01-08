Man found shot to death inside Clarksville apartment

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a Clarksville apartment.

When officers arrived to the Bennett Drive apartment late Sunday morning, they found the man dead. Police said he was alone in of the apartment when they arrived to the scene.

Clarksville police said the case is being investigated as a homicide.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Bing at 931-648-0656 Ext. 5133 or call the Tips Line at 931-645-8477. Tips can be submitted anonymously.