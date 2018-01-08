Man dies after weekend shooting at South Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man died Monday after he was shot and critical injured in a weekend shooting at a South Nashville home.

Metro police said the victim, 36-year-old Nathan McDade, was shot while visiting a home on Briarwood Drive around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Four other people who were there at the time told police at least two gunmen entered through an unlocked front door and immediately began shooting.

McDade was the only person hit, and the suspects fled quickly, according to Metro police.

A motive for the gunfire has not yet been determined. Anyone with information about the murder of Nathan McDade is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.