Man, 2 teens charged with first-degree murder in Murfreesboro shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people, including two teenagers, have been charged with first-degree murder after two men were shot in Murfreesboro late Sunday night.

Police responded to the 400 block of Castleview Drive around 11:35 p.m. where one of the victims was found with life-threatening injuries.

The 20-year-old man, identified as Martavious Roper, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he later died. A second gunshot victim, 20-year-old Malik Brooks, was treated at Saint Thomas Rutherford. He has since been released.

Police said James Lattimore, 20, and two 17 year olds have been taken into custody. They are all charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

A fourth suspect remains at large. Police have not released that person’s identity.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately known.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.