Driver dies in crash with semi, rock wall on I-40 East

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Someone died in a crash on Interstate 40 East not far from the Interstate 24 interchange Monday afternoon.

Several lanes of Interstate 40 East were closed due to the crash, which was reported just before 4:40 p.m. not far from Elm Hill Pike.

According to Metro police, the driver drifted from one lane to another and then crashed into the back of a semi. The vehicle then left the road and hit a rock wall.

The driver was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and pronounced deceased.

Further details weren’t released. The crash remains under investigation.

At the time of the crash, a Dense Fog Advisory was in place for the majority of Middle Tennessee. It’s not known of weather impacted the crash, but sight distance was surely limited. Click here for the latest weather alerts.