NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee native and international superstar Justin Timberlake will perform in Nashville in May.

Timberlake will bring his Man of the Woods tour to Bridgestone Arena on May 9.

The tour is in support of Timberlake’s latest album, which goes on sale Feb. 2. The tour begins March 13 and stops in 27 cities, ending in Timberlake’s hometown of Memphis on May 30.

Tickets for the Nashville show go on sale on Jan. 29 at 10 a.m.

