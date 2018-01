GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Goodlettsville home was destroyed in a fire Monday morning.

It happened at a home on Greer Road around 10:20 a.m.

When crews arrived to the home, it was completely engulfed.

According to officials on the scene, firefighters had to back out after ammunition started going off inside the burning home.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.