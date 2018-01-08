As Titans advance in playoffs, News 2 to hold pregame specials

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s still happening: The Tennessee Titans have advanced in the playoffs are still in the running for that Super Bowl trophy.

Our boys in blue take on the New England Patriots this Saturday night at 7 p.m. They’re only two wins away from the big game.

News 2 will have team coverage all week from both Nashville and New England as Reporter Brent Remadna travels to Massachusetts on Thursday with Sports Director Cory Curtis travelling up this Saturday.

We’re hosting two pregame specials this week to highlight the excitement surrounding the Titans playoff fever.

The first Titans Playoff Fever Pregame Special takes place this Thursday night from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second will take place this Saturday just before the big game from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

And after the game Saturday night, News 2 will also air a Titans Live Postgame Special immediately after.

