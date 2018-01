HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 46-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 69 in Saltillo.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jimmy Lance of Lexington was killed when his Honda motorcycle left the roadway and hit a tree.

A passerby noticed the crash around 12:45 p.m. and called 911.

No additional information was released.