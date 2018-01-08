4 US prosecutors added in Tennessee to combat violent crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The U.S. Department of Justice is adding four new federal prosecutors in Tennessee as part of steps to combat violent crime.

According to the Justice Department, Tennessee’s middle and western districts each will receive two additional assistant U.S. attorneys.

They are part of 40 new prosecutors being added in 27 locations nationwide through reallocated resources.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran says Tennessee’s middle district now will have eight federal prosecutors dedicated to prosecuting violent crime.