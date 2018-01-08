4 teenagers arrested in ‘car hopping’ spree through Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Four teenagers face a slew of charges in a series of “car-hopping” incidents that took place in late 2017.

Car-hopping is when someone walks a neighborhood at night checking for unlocked vehicles and stealing easily accessible contents.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says issued 49 arrest warrants and juvenile petitions against the teens, one of whom is an adult and identified as 19-year-old James Adams.

The other three are ages 14, 17, and 17.

They are accused of stealing firearms, cash, jewelry, electronics, purses, wallets, clothing, credit cards, debit cards, social security cards, and driver’s licenses out of unlocked vehicles.

No vehicles in these incidents showed signs of forced entry. The sheriff’s office reminds citizens to always lock their vehicles and never leave valuables in plain sight.