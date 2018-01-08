34 animals rescued from Illinois being cared for in Tennessee

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Around 34 animals rescued from a home destroyed by a fire on New Year’s Eve are now being cared for in Tennessee.

The pets were surrendered to Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) by the property owner.

The 18 dogs, 6 cats, 9 chickens, and 1 duck were taken from a home in Cypress, Illinois on Sunday. It’s located about two and a half hours northwest of Nashville.

The dogs, found in pens and chained to trees, were exposed to the recent extreme cold weather and were living in pens filled with feces.

Six cats rescued from the property were found running loose and nine chickens and one duck were also removed from the burned property.

“It was obvious from the living conditions these animals were being housed in that this family was already in over their heads before the fire,” said ARC Director of Investigations and Logistics, Amy Haverstick. “I’m grateful that they have surrendered all of the animals to us and now they can focus on themselves and we can find proper placement for their animals.”

According to the ARC, they are now being cared for at the group’s Rescue Operation Center in Lebanon.

They will receive any necessary medical treatments and vaccinations before being transported to placement partners around the U.S. where they will eventually be up for adoption.

For people wishing to foster or adopt, ARC will publish its list of shelter and rescue placement partners on its Facebook page once the dogs are transferred to these groups.

