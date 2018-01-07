WEATHER ALERT: Icy mix for a few in Middle Tennessee late tonight.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A brief period of light sleet and/or freezing rain is possible overnight to early Monday morning. This should only affect a few locations in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

A storm out west quickly moves here and for the impacts it all depends on how low the temperatures get.

Late tonight to early Monday morning, light sleet forms, but if temperatures stay above freezing, this will have no impact as any ice pellet should melt on contact. However, if temperatures fall by a few degrees, then ice would be a larger issue. At this time, most areas should stay above freezing, avoiding a widespread icy mess.

Sleet could fall as early as 8-10pm mixing in with rain along the Tennessee River. Sleet moves towards Nashville and the I-65 corridor closer to midnight then aims towards the plateau by 2-4am Monday. Light freezing rain could glaze bridges and overpasses by the plateau, but in Nashville and the rest of Middle Tennessee that will not be the case. Past 6am, and sleet or freezing rain switches to all rain.

Overall, this should not a be a big storm and not a widespread event. Nonetheless, something that could have an impact for the commute Monday morning, mainly for locations by the plateau.

