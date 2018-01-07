Titans issue support for Mularkey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A day after winning their first playoff game in 14 years Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk put out a statement in support of head coach Mike Mularkey.

Mularkey’s job was reportedly in jeopardy if the Titans lost either of the last two games, the Titans won both and are on to round two of the NFL Playoffs.

Sunday Adams Strunk’s statement read,

Our mantra all season has been to take things week by week and not get ahead of ourselves and it obviously has served us well. I regret that outside rumors gained a life of their own. No one has been a bigger supporter of Mike Mularkey than I have over the last two plus seasons. Mike and Jon have changed the culture of our team and organization and I am so happy we have been able to bring success on the field to our fans – winning 19 games over the last two seasons, including our first playoff win in nine years. Just to eliminate any distractions moving forward, Mike Mularkey is our head coach and will be our head coach moving forward. We still have work to be done, including this week, but I am looking forward to the journey.

After the Titans dramatic 22-21 win Kansas City Mularkey was clearly perturbed about questions about his job security and he pointed to fearing the worst with a loss.

Mularkey has one year remaining on his original three year deal. Since being named head coach full-time Mularkey has led the Titans to a 19-14 record, their first playoff birth in 9 years and their first playoff victory in 14.