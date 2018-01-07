President Trump to address farmers in Nashville Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the 99th annual American Farm Bureau Federation convention in Nashville Monday.

About 7,000 farmers are attending the event, which is held at Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center January 5 – 10.

Lee Maddox, director of communications for the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, says the event includes a trade show and discussions about policies that impact the American agriculture industry.

“Tax reform, immigration reform, regulatory reform. Farmers are inundated with all kinds of burdensome regulations from the federal government,” said Maddox. “Farm Bureau tries to be a voice for farmers in Nashville and in Washington.”

Farmers told News 2 they hope President Trump listens to their concerns.

Charlie Hancock has a family farm in Stewart County, Tennessee, growing corn, soybeans, wheat, hay, tobacco and beef cattle.

“And even though I’m out there in the fields, I’m working for all Americans. And I’m glad to do that and I love my job,” Hancock said. “But I need their support. If you live in an urban area, I need your support. If you’re in Washington DC, and if you’re President Trump, we need your support.”

Will Gregory, who represents the Tennessee Association of the Future Farmers of America (FFA), was invited to meet President Trump as he lands in Nashville Monday afternoon.

“Whether you’re a republican, democrat, third party, it doesn’t matter. Agriculture is an industry that everybody can get behind,” said Gregory. “So I’m proud that our president is in support of that.”

This will be the first time in 25 years that a president has addressed the American Farm Bureau, although the sitting president is invited every year.

Monday will be Trump’s second visit to Nashville since he took office last year.