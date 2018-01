NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s playoff time in the NFL and that means win or go home. The Titans sent the Chiefs packing Saturday with an amazing 22-21 win in Kansas City.

Next up, the Titans face a huge test against the defending champion New England Patriots. News 2 wants to know… Do you think the Titans can beat the Patriots?

