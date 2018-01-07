2 in custody following high-speed chase in Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people are in custody following a high-speed chase earlier this week in Millersville.

According to Millersville police, officers were involved in that chase Thursday with Joshua Anderson and his passenger Rebecca Thompson.

At some point, officers said the two ditched the vehicle and took off.

The next day, investigators received a tip that helped them to locate Thompson.

She was booked into the Sumner County jail on charges of unlawful drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Anderson was located on Saturday morning.

He was lodged in the Sumner County jail on charges including driving on a revoked license, evading arrest, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment.

Anderson’s bond is set at $80,000.

Metro police also have charges against Anderson.