1 person injured in North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting in North Nashville Sunday evening.

Metro officers responded to the call around 5:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of N. 2nd Street when a woman made the call.

She told police her husband was shot at least once in the chest.

Police are looking for a black man dressed in all black with a silver pistol. His direction of flight wasn’t known.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time.

