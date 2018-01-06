Titans fans from around the world ready for NFL playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Titans fans from across the nation have been arriving in Kansas City over the last few days, but Friday night at one gathering, it was clear that Titans fans had arrived in full force and some of those fans traveled far to make it to the game.

“I’m expecting a lot of Titans Fans a lot of camaraderie a few beverages,” said Adam Cairns, a Titans Fan from Australia. “I think we will get them. I think Titans Fan will be mega fired up, we already are, I think we will get a W.”

Cairns is From Australia and like him, cousins Ben Weeks and James Hickerson, are Titans fans too. They are both from England.

“Derrick Henry is going to bounce back strong and Mariota after his fire like we saw last week we are going to have more of that he is going to awaken the beast,” said Weeks.

Hickerson says he is excited for the game, but also the festivities before the game.

“At the tailgate you don’t experience that in the UK watch the game hopefully watch when celebrate have fun and have a good time,” said Hickerson

Both cousins said they were drawn to the Titans because their grandfather lived in Nashville and loved the team.

As for how they made the decision to come to the playoff game in Kansas City, Weeks says it was a spur-of-the-moment decision.

“So, it was New Year’s Eve I was at a New Year’s eve party with some friends and none of them cared about the game,” said Weeks. “I was watching the game on my phone using all my data. I didn’t know if we were going to go, I didn’t know if we’re going to do it which was most of us. It happened, they got there and I texted my cousin and I was like are we going and I had too many beers and I asked are we going? and he said what do you mean are we going? Yeah we’re going!”

