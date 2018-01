NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said at least one shot was fired early Saturday at a hookah bar in the Midtown area of Nashville.

It happened inside Tarboosh on Hayes Street around 3:30 a.m., according to police.

Officers told News 2 that it was unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.

