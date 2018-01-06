Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, January 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Today is the day! If you didn’t make the trip to Kansas City you can of course watch the Titans playoff game against the Chiefs right here on News 2 this afternoon.

If you want to get together with fellow Titans fans the official watch party is at the George Jones museum on the rooftop. The party starts at 2:30 and kickoff at 3:35.

You can also warm up at Marathon Music Works for the Nashville Winter Wine Festival.

Tickets are $60 with that you get unlimited tastings of more than 50 different wine options.

The festival is from 1 to 5 today.

Dirt is replacing the ice this weekend over at Bridgestone Arena, Monster Jam is back. They have two shows today at 1 this afternoon and 7 tonight. I’m seeing tickets start at $22.

And Paw Patrol Live! will be at TPAC this weekend. Ryder and his pups have three shows today, 10 am, 2 this afternoon and 6 tonight. I’m seeing tickets for that start at $20.

That’s it for Saturday’s Best Bets, stay warm and Titan Up!