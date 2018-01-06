Mularkey’s job in jeopardy in Kansas City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) With the Titans hours from their first playoff game in 9 years Mike Mularkey’s job is in jeopardy.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports with a loss in Kansas City the Titans could fire Mularkey to make a run at Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel’s.

A source confirms Mularkey’s job is indeed in jeopardy Saturday in Kansas City.

The uncertainty comes despite Mularkey leading the Titans to back to back 9-7 seasons and their first playoff birth in 9 years. It also follows a two year stretch that saw the Titans go a pathetic 5-27.