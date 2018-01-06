JOE BIDDLE: Unbelievable

I can’t explain it.

Admit it. You can’t either. Tell the truth.

I can’t even start to explain the Titans 21-3 halftime comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs.

I thought they were dead and buried after the first two quarters. Just as the Titans have had trouble making the playoffs since 2008, the Chiefs had their own history of losing NFL playoff games.

The Titans 22-21 win Saturday gave the Chiefs its six straight playoff home losses in NFL history. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.

If anything, this Titans team sticks together, no matter how bleak the games can be. They are resilient from every man on the roster, to the coaching staff, to the people at St. Thomas Sports Park.

This was a team effort. No one player could take credit for a miraculous comeback. This is a team that had only 18 players who had ever played in a post-season playoff game.

But I would be remiss to not give quarterback Marcus Mariota the MVP of the game. If it were not for him, the Titans season would be over.

His statistics don’t blind you. He was 19 of 31 for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He was sacked twice, intercepted once. In playoff games, there is only one statistic that counts. Win of Lose.

Mariota would be the last player to take any credit. He is the most humble NFL player I have ever seen. He has a bad game. He is the first to admit it. He took over the offense Saturday and made miracles. Never did he take any credit.

Mariota came out in the second half and literally took over the offense. He was running plays from no huddle. He was running when he saw some light. He would hit some receivers in the gut and when they dropped it, he never once reacted with a stink eye toward the player.

He ran. He passed. He even passed to himself, even though it wasn’t scripted. A Chiefs defender batted the ball up in the air and it came right back to Mariota for a completion that was sorely needed at the time. Mariota caught his own pass and carried it in the end zone for a six-yard touchdown.

“We had the craziest play I’ve ever seen,’’ Mularkey said of Mariota’s play. “We haven’t had a lot of those go our way since I’ve been here.’’

Mariota called second year Alabama running back Derrick Henry’s number on a third-and-10 situation. Henry was trying to get clear when Mariota stuck his body in there and made a block for Henry to get a first down.

That’s the way this team rolls.

At the end of last season, Mularkey had the players write what best described them and the players next to them.

A flood of answers were “resilient, tough and together.’’

The win gave the Titans their first playoff win since Jan. 3, 2004 at Baltimore.

It was Mularkey’s first playoff win as a head coach and was Mariota’s first career playoff win.

At halftime, Mularkey didn’t panic. He told them to stick to their knitting. He didn’t have to tell them that. They knew they stunk up Arrowhead Stadium.

“There was a look they were going to come back. They stick together,’’ Mularkey said.

I still can’t describe what happened in Kansas City.

Can you?

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com sports analyst. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Contact him at joebiddle11@gmail.com.