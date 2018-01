NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting in north Nashville Saturday morning.

Police said they found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 500 block of Jefferson Street. Officers said he had a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Police said the car the man was in is believed to have been stolen.

The man’s condition is not known at this time.

Detectives said they are still investigating the incident.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.