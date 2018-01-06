Clarksville police officers pull man from blazing house fire

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police officers pulled a man from a burning house early Saturday.

Clarksville 911 dispatch received the call around 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning that a house in the 800 block of Stafford Street was on fire.

Officer Darren Koski was the first officer on the scene. Based on

cars seen outside and witness information, officers believed a person was inside.

After pounding on doors and windows of the house and receiving no response, officers Koski, Craig Gipson, and Sgt. Dave Bramel decided to kick in the door and look for anyone inside.

The officers went in a stayed low to the ground. They held on to each other’s ankles as they made their way through the house. They yelled for anyone in the house.

The officers finally heard Ben Gregg in the back of the house. Officers were able to grab him and pull him out the front door safely.

Shortly after the rescue, there was an explosion and the house was fully engulfed with flames.

Gregg said that he had no idea the house was on fire. the 30-year-old also said that he slept heavily and kept a towel under his door to keep light out.

Two of the officers, Koski and Gipson, had some smoke inhalation but were uninjured and Gregg was unharmed.

Gregg said that had it not been for the officers, he wouldn’t have known the house was on fire and most likely would have died.