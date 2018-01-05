TSA announces new screening measures for carry-on bags

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Travelers are now required to place all electronics larger than a cell phone in bins for x-ray screening in standard security lanes at airports.

The Transportation Security Administration announced the new screening measure on Friday.

While TSA agents and passengers adjust to the change, which will be rolled out in phases, security checkpoints may experience longer wait times during the training period.

The larger electronics, including tablets and iPads, will have to be removed from carry-on bags and placed in a bin with nothing on top or beneath them, similarly to how laptops have been screened for years.

Travelers are encouraged to organize their carry-on bags and keep them uncluttered to ease the screening process and keep the lines moving.

There are no changes to what travelers can bring through the checkpoint; food and liquid items that comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule, electronics, and books continue to be allowed in carry-on bags.

The stronger security measures do not apply to passengers enrolled in TSA PreCheck who are using TSA PreCheck lanes.