TSA announces new screening measures for carry-on bags

Passengers arriving from international flights pass through an expedited Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at a new direct passageway to domestic flights at Los Angeles International Airport, in Los Angeles, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016. The $148.5 million connector, which opened on Thursday, allows travelers to move directly between the recently expanded Tom Bradley International Terminal on the west side of the airport and the five terminals on the airport's south-facing side. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Travelers are now required to place all electronics larger than a cell phone in bins for x-ray screening in standard security lanes at airports.

The Transportation Security Administration announced the new screening measure on Friday.

While TSA agents and passengers adjust to the change, which will be rolled out in phases, security checkpoints may experience longer wait times during the training period.

The larger electronics, including tablets and iPads, will have to be removed from carry-on bags and placed in a bin with nothing on top or beneath them, similarly to how laptops have been screened for years.

Travelers are encouraged to organize their carry-on bags and keep them uncluttered to ease the screening process and keep the lines moving.

There are no changes to what travelers can bring through the checkpoint; food and liquid items that comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule, electronics, and books continue to be allowed in carry-on bags.

The stronger security measures do not apply to passengers enrolled in TSA PreCheck who are using TSA PreCheck lanes.