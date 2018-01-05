Trial moved, delayed for Timothy Madden in Ky. girl’s rape, murder

ALLEN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Changes were made Friday for the trial of a man accused of raping, sodomizing, and murdering a little girl in Kentucky over two years ago.

Timothy Madden’s motion to delay his trial was granted by a judge, who also ruled his trial will take place in Hardin County instead of where the crime occurred in Allen County.

Doolin is accused in the death of Gabbi Doolin, who disappeared during a little league football game in Nov. 2015. She was found dead a short time later, and authorities determined she had been strangled by hand and drowned.

Madden, a former construction worker and father of five, has maintained his innocence since his arrest about one week after the crime.

He faces charges of facing charges of kidnapping, rape, sodomy and murder and pleaded not guilty in Jan. 2016.

The commonwealth attorney in Kentucky is seeking the death penalty in the case.

