Tim Shaw loves the Titans’ chances in playoff match-up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans are headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2008, and one special teammate has been with the team for all of it.

Former Titans special teams ace and Titan for Life Tim Shaw is a full-fledged member of this playoff team.

Shaw said that he is confident in his team and that he loves their chances this weekend.

“We are a team that’s hungry and we are a team that is getting better. We have not peaked and we have not hit our stride. We are slow even as of late. But these guys believe in each other and they are getting better,” said Shaw.

Shaw’s final season playing football was for the Titans in 2012 and just two years later he announced he was diagnosed with ALS.

Since then, he’s become a Titan for Life. Tim Shaw has been at every game, including the week-long trip to Arizona and has even been involved in special teams meetings.