Tennessee Titans arrive in Kansas City at top-secret hotel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKRN) – The Titans arrived in Kansas City just about 3:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.

NFL teams all have the rituals, they all have their schedules, and they usually do not change.

After arriving, the Titans players get some downtime and can go grab food on their own. After that, though, they start to have positional meetings, and then the breakdown for team meetings before being sent to the rooms for curfew usually about 11 p.m.

The team looked all business as they got off the bus at the team hotel. Which hotel are they staying at? Well, that information has been deemed top secret.

It’s just a hotel–the team stays in a hotel every week. Why is it such a big deal? Well, let us tell you a little story about 2004.

Back into 2004, WKRN Cory Curtis was covering the Titans playoff game in New England when it was below zero. The night before the game, Patriot fans at the Titans team hotel pulled the fire alarm at 2 a.m., sending everyone out onto the sidewalk in subzero temperatures and obviously not sleeping before the most critical game of the year.

Unfortunately, late night fire alarms have been a way of life in the NFL; in the Titans don’t want that to happen again. They are hoping to be well-rested this time when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in round one of the NFL playoffs.

“For me, it just depends week-to-week. I do whatever it takes to win, and yeah, it’s just gonna kinda depend on how the team is playing. I am going to do whatever it takes to win; this is the time in the season where you just gotta lay it all on the line,” said Marcus Mariota.