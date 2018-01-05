Tennessee prison regains heat after New Year’s Day outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee officials say the heat and hot water are back on throughout the Tennessee prison that lost its main heating source on New Year’s Day.

Tennessee Department of Correction spokeswoman Neysa Taylor said Friday morning that all of Riverbend Maximum Security Institution is back on boiler-produced heat.

The prison gradually regained heat throughout the week.

Taylor says portable heating units that kept affected areas between 60 and 70 degrees are now unnecessary and have been removed. Officials also distributed extra blankets to inmates.

The department believes a valve malfunction caused the outage Monday.

State data show the maximum security facility held 787 inmates as of Nov. 30. It houses all 59 of the state’s male death row offenders.