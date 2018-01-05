TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating an officer involved shooting in Dickson County.

According to a release, two Hickman County deputies were looking for Thomas Potts of Hickman County, who had outstanding warrants. The deputies arrived at an address on Porter Road in Burns, Tennessee to serve the warrants.

Deputies said that upon arrival, they found Potts in a vehicle and attempted to take him into custody. He refused their commands and put the car in reverse.

According to a release from the TBI, the investigation indicated that Potts drove in the direction of the officers at a high rate of speed. The deputies fired shots at the vehicle but he continued, hitting the officers’ car and another car.

Potts continued driving through a field until the car wrecked into a tree. At that point, he got of the car saying he had a gun, according to investigators.

Deputies said they then tased and subdued Potts, taking him into custody, according to TBI.

TBI agents are actively investigating the incident and the officers will not be identified.

Neither Potts nor the deputies were injured.