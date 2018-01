NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police issued a Silver Alert for a man who never returned home after visiting his brother Thursday night.

Frederick Payton, 67, who lives on Cocoa Drive, was visiting his brother in East Nashville.

Payton is driving a black 2008 Buick LaCrosse with Tennessee tag 9H99W4.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call the Metro police non-emergency line at 615-862-8600.