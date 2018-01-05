Sickly coyote put down after attacking Tennessee family’s dog

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A malnourished and sickly coyote was put down by wildlife officials after it attacked someone’s pet.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency says the coyote attacked a family’s Great Pyrenees in their yard.

The owners barricaded the coyote between a door and carport until animal officials arrived.

Once there, TWRA says the coyote was found in very poor health and exhibiting abnormal behavior, having lost its fear of humans. It had excessive hair loss and was severely malnourished, which led officials to put the coyote down.

TWRA urges the public to take precautions that prohibit wildlife from eating their pet’s food if they feed their pets outside. A good rule to follow is don’t leave your pet’s food out for extended periods of time, especially overnight. Once your pet is finished eating, remove the food to prohibit unwanted wildlife visitors coming to your yard.