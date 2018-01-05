Man seriously injured in Midtown stabbing; Suspect at large

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was seriously injured when he was stabbed early Friday morning in Midtown and police are searching for the suspect.

It happened in the 1600 block of Patterson Street around 2:15 a.m.

Metro police said responding officers found a man with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in serious condition.

Police are working to determine if the victim was stabbed during a robbery attempt.

The suspect was described by police as a white man in his mid-40s to early 50s with a bald head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.