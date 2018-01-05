Man accused of stealing from dead man’s home in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested in Clarksville after police say he broke into a dead man’s home.

The investigation began on Jan. 1 when someone called police saying he found items for sale on LetGo.com that were stolen from his deceased father’s property. The home on Lealand Drive had been vacant for several months.

Police said a neighbor had called the man to let him know a trailer was being loaded with tools and furniture from inside the home. That’s when the victim went online and found the stolen property being sold online.

According to a press release, the property was being sold by a man named Joe Bezzy, who was actually Joseph Earl Powell.

Clarksville officers say they set up surveillance operation and saw Powell taking a floor lamp and multiple kerosene lanterns from a shed on the Lealand Drive property to his Monarch Lane residence.

Powell was taken into custody at his home. A search yielded additional stolen property.

The 32-year-old was charged with burglary and simple possession. He remains in the Montgomery County jail with a $60,000 bond. Additional charges are pending.