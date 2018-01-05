Knoxville man charged with coercing Texas teen into sending nude photos, videos

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is accused of coercing a teenage girl from Texas into sending him nude photos and performing sexual acts in a video chat room while he and his friends watched.

Dustin Schaud Fox, 27, faces a charge of persuading or enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography.

On Nov. 27, Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Investigator John Williams was contacted by the Waxahachie, Texas, Police Department after the victim’s mother called police, according to an arrest affidavit.

The victim, who was given the pseudonym “Cindy,” first met Fox when she was 14-years-old after a Facebook link directed her to an adult chat room, documents show. The two began texting and Fox started sending photos to Cindy. Court documents indicate the photos were innocent at first, but quickly became sexually explicit.

Police say Fox began asking Cindy to pose nude for him on her web camera. He then tried to make Cindy believe they were in love and she needed to gain his approval. So, police allege Fox began setting up video chat rooms so he could invite his friends to watch Cindy pose online. Police say Fox told her instead of watching “Monday Night Football,” they were watching “Monday Night Cindy.”

According to police, Fox convinced Cindy they were going to get married. He asked her to drop out of school and come live with him in Tennessee. Police say he also showed her how to hide her online profiles, messages and photos, while also deleting items from her computer and not get caught.

Fox had Cindy send him photos of her house, her room and her mother’s room.

Cindy told police Fox told her he liked to “beat people up” and would “beat her up” if he ever saw her in real life. She said as their relationship got deeper, she was afraid to end the relationship with the man.

At one point, she told police she told Fox she liked another guy. Fox got angry and said he was going to kill his dog and kill himself, but said that if she ever left him, he would kill himself. When she asked Fox what he would do if she ever cheated on him, he said he would shoot her, according to court documents.

Fox asked Cindy, who is now 16, to send explicit photographs of herself to some of her male friends, according to police After a female friend found out about the photos, the friend told her parents, who contacted the school principal.

Police used images Fox sent to Cindy and matched them to a Tennessee driver’s license image on file for Fox. Police also discovered Fox’s Facebook profile and were able to match the account to an email address on file for Fox on an online auto racing game.

Police found 389 images and 160 videos of Cindy posing nude and performing various sexual acts in a folder on Fox’s Facebook account.