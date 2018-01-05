Kid Rock donates $25K to Second Harvest Food Bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kid Rock made a large donation to Middle Tennessee and West Michigan food banks.

The musician tweeted images of two checks being donated to food banks. He sent $25,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and another $25,000 to Second Harvest West Michigan..

I also wanted to start 2018 off on a positive note, hoping to influence others who have been as blessed as me, by donating 50k to The Second Harvest Food Banks of West Michigan and Middle Tennessee (25k each – the checks will go out today). pic.twitter.com/lbPiBQIQ2e — Kid Rock (@KidRock) January 4, 2018

In his tweets, he said he thinks it is important to help others out and encouraged others to do the same.

I think it is important to help others out, especially this time of year when it is cold and the holidays can be such a strain on some who are really struggling to try to make ends meet. Please do what you can to help. They have other locations all across America — Kid Rock (@KidRock) January 4, 2018

If you want to donate to Second Harvest, you can drop off food at their warehouse at 331 Great Circle Road in Nashville or you can donate money on their website. For just $1 you can feed a family of four.

https://t.co/llvmghDf0Z https://t.co/c5F1qlKqru Headed back home to Michigan to rehearse and get ready for the tour. Stay warm if you're also in this frigid, butt clenching cold! God Bless. – Kid Rock — Kid Rock (@KidRock) January 4, 2018