Kid Rock donates $25K to Second Harvest Food Bank

Published: Updated:
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kid Rock made a large donation to Middle Tennessee and West Michigan food banks.

The musician tweeted images of two checks being donated to food banks. He sent $25,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and another $25,000 to Second Harvest West Michigan..

In his tweets, he said he thinks it is important to help others out and encouraged others to do the same.

If you want to donate to Second Harvest, you can drop off food at their warehouse at 331 Great Circle Road in Nashville or you can donate money on their website. For just $1 you can feed a family of four.