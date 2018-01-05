Hawaii supports Titans as native son Mariota heads to playoffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are Tennessee Titans fans across the nation. We even talked to a few who are making the trip to Kansas City from the United Kingdom.

But there is one state in the nation that will be all eyes and ears during tomorrow’s game, and that’s because of Marcus Mariota.

Now Hawaii is far away, but they love the Titans signal caller, who was born and raised in the Aloha State.

“We are watching him 100 percent, we are supporting him 100 percent, and even though we are a continent away on a little island in the middle of the Pacific and you were in the Midwest, we have a connection and it’s because of him. So we support you guys. We support all Tennessee Titans fans all the way,” said Justin Cruz-Hawaii Residend, a weather anchor KHON-TV.

The Titans (9-7) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Saturday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be aired on News 2 beginning at 3:35 p.m. Tune into our pre-game show from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Cory Curtis, Joe Leadingham, and Brent Remadna will be there to witness the playoffs hype and give us an on-the-ground look at game day.

Follow Cory on Twitter

Follow Joe on Twitter

Follow Brent on Twitter