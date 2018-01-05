Farmers hope voices are heard during Trump’s Nashville visit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Farmers hope their voices are heard by President Donald Trump during his Nashville visit on Monday.

Trump will speak at the American Farm Bureau Federation Convention being held at Opryland.

But it may not be just agriculture he’ll address. The president said on Twitter earlier this week he would announce his “Fake News Awards” on Monday at 5 p.m.—the same time he’ll be in Nashville.

Those in agriculture hope he’ll address major issues in trade and in a new farm bill this year.

“As farmers, we feel we are the forgotten industry,” said the president of the farm bureau, Jeff Aiken.

He explained that farms feel like they are overregulated, which often affects their ability to be productive.

“The tax reform bill that just passed, we feel that could have a big impact on farmers,” Aiken said. “That’s an example of one thing Washington could do. They’ll be addressing the Farm Bill next year, which will be key, so Washington plays a big roll.”

The full interview can be seen on This Week with Bob Mueller, which airs Sunday night at 11 p.m.

This will be the first time in 25 years that a president has addressed the American Farm Bureau, although the sitting president is invited every year.

Trump will arrive to Nashville sometime mid-afternoon, and BOTH Sen. Bob Corker AND Congressman Chuck Fleischmann will fly in with him on Air Force One.

Traffic disruptions are expected, although specific street closures are not announced yet due to security concerns.

Nashville MTA said some of their bus routes will also be disrupted near the airport and within Donelson as Trump makes his way to Opryland.

“We will notify riders of changes in expected delays via the MTA and RTA Facebook and Twitter channels, as well as our email list and website,” MTA officials said.