Dangerous winter weather impacts flights at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dangerous winter weather on the East Coast has prompted thousands of flight delays and cancellations across the county, including in Nashville.

Several flights to Boston, New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia are cancelled or delayed Friday.

Some travelers headed south are also impacted with a cancelled flight earlier Friday to Raleigh-Durham.

One couple traveling from Nashville to Boston told News 2 they experienced flight cancellations two days in a row.

“We were originally supposed to fly out yesterday, but they called us late the night before and told us our flight was canceled yesterday and moved to today,” traveler Wally Ritter said. “Today we didn’t find out our flight was cancelled until we walked in.”

Airport officials urge travelers to be weather-aware and make sure to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Check your flights at FlyNashville.com.