Crews work to repair water main break in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are working to repair a water main break in Hermitage Friday morning.

The six-inch main break happened in the 700 block of Mercer Drive.

Officials said about 12 homes near Netherlands Drive are impacted.

Metro water is on the scene and there is no timeline on when it will be repaired.

Metro Water Services said it’s also working outages in other parks of Nashville, including, Hasty Drive in Goodlettsville, Charlotte Pike and Nashville West Crest.

On Friday, officials said that water has been restored to customers in Joelton after several lines burst earlier in the week.