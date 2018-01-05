CAUGHT ON TAPE: Accused road rage driver hits patrol car, evades officers

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after a tense road rage incident left a police patrol car damaged and family-of-five terrified.

Clarksville police said it happened around 12 p.m. on Dec. 23 when they received a road rage complaint about a man who reportedly followed a family from the Paris Landing Bridge all the way to Clarksville.

The driver– later identified as Herbert Clark–allegedly flashed his headlights and made hand gestures for them to pull over. The family feared for their safety and called 911.

A press release states the family arranged to meet officers at the intersection of Woodale Drive and Lafayette Road while Clark was still behind them.

Once officers arrived, they tried to him out of his truck and told him to put it in park. Police say he actually put the truck in drive and accelerated, spinning his wheels out until he knocked the family’s car.

Clark is then seen on dash cam video reversing his truck, smashing into a patrol car. He also knocked down an officer, police said.

The police pursued the pickup but called it off due to Clark’s reckless driving endangering the public, according to a press release.

Clark was arrested later in the day by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department and charged with DUI and evading.

After he was released on those charges, he was booked in Montgomery County on charges of aggravated assault, reckless driving, evading resisting arrest, and leaving the scene of an accident.