CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – An arrest was made in the shooting death of a Franklin man killed in Chattanooga last month.

Police said Friday Terrance Lewis has been charged with criminal homicide and especially aggravated robbery.

He’s accused of shooting and killing Evan Derry as he sat inside his SUV on Dec. 29.

Lewis remains jailed in Hamilton County. No further details were released.