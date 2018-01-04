Victim hit with hammer during Portland home invasion

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – One teenager was arrested and another suspect remains at large after a violent Portland, Tennessee, home invasion.

Police said the victim was robbed of his cell phone and other belongings after being hit in the back with a hammer on Wednesday.

It all happened after two suspects forced their way into his Donoho Drive home, demanding medication and the PIN number to a cell phone they took from the victim.

After one suspect hit the man with a hammer, they stole some of his belongings and took off. One of the suspects, identified as 18-year-old Nikota Majano, was arrested a short time later.

He was booked into the Sumner County jail on one count of especially aggravated robbery.

The second suspect is at large. He’s described as a white male around 6 feet 2 inches tall with an average build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Portland Police Department at 615-325-3434 ext. 247.