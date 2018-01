WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County deputies are on the scene of a train accident.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor and train collided on Holmes Gap Road between Commerce Church and Parker Road in Wilson County.

It’s not yet know how the collision happened. Deputies said that the victim was taken to the hospital by Vanderbilt Life-Flight.

Officers are still investigating.

