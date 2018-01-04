Top Republican lawmakers plan to be with President during Nashville visit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is a growing list of Tennessee Republican lawmakers planning to join President Trump in Nashville this coming Monday.

They include some of those running for governor and Governor Haslam himself.

“I will be attending with Governor Haslam,” says House Speaker Beth Harwell.

President Trump speaks Monday to the convention of American Farm Bureau Federation at the Opryland Hotel.

“I don’t know that I will have the opportunity to speak to him,” laughed Speaker Harwell who is also running for the Republican nomination for governor this year. “But if I do I will welcome him to our beautiful state and tell him that I appreciate the fact that he is trying to do for the nation what he has already done for the state of Tennessee.”

Harwell did not elaborate but as any state Republican politician knows; Donald Trump remains popular in Tennessee with only slight dips in many public approval rankings after overwhelmingly winning the state in 2016.

Harwell was asked how she as governor would work with the President.

“I support President Trump. He is the President of the United States. I pray for him,” added the Speaker. “When he is successful, then our nation will be successful.

Governor Bill Haslam, who publicly said he did not vote for candidate Trump, says he “will be there to welcome President Trump” in some capacity come Monday.

Last week Congressional Member Diane Black, another Republican running for Governor, said she hopes to be on Air Force One with the President on his way to Nashville and then attend the speech.

RELATED: Rep. Black plans to join Trump on trip to Nashville